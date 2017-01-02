Bronco fans watch Cotton Bowl on big screen

KALAMAZOO, MICH., (WZZM) -

It was a big day for fans as the Western Michigan Broncos took on the Wisconsin Badgers in the Cotton Bowl. Watch parties were held all over West Michigan. "I'm ready to row the boat baby", shouted Dottie Williams as she shook a cow-bell in her hand. The former WMU parking officer was excited to cheer on the Broncos. “We’re gonna bring the Cotton up north, PJ Fleck is gonna do it!"

The game played on the big screen at the State Theatre in Kalamazoo. WMU student Melody Warner says, "It was a unique experience. It's different. You can go to a bar any time, but you can only go to the State Theatre to watch the game once."

It brought friends and alumni together like John Thomas and Gary Voshell. "We were here in the 70's, now we're back. Go Broncos! Row the boat!" There was no lack of excitement from the crowd even when it appeared the Broncos weren't going to win.

Fans kept a smile on their face and were just glad they came. "It was exciting, electric, perfect. Great place for the community to spend the day. We should all be here”, says Voshell.