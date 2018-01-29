Car hit by train in Kalamazoo, no injuries reported

(Photo: Trenton C Boulding/Facebook)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A 2009 Impala was hit by a train at East Michigan Avenue and Leenhouts Street in Kalamazoo on Monday morning, Jan. 29.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, the driver was headed south on Leenhouts Street, when she tried to stop for a stop sign. The car slid through and got stuck on the railroad tracks.

Other drivers who witnessed this told the driver of the Impala that a train was coming, and she was able to get out of the car before the train crashed into it.

The driver and the 100 passengers aboard the train were not injured. The Impala was destroyed on impact.

The passengers aboard the train were transported using a bus, and the intersection was closed for three hours.

The driver was given a ticket for failing to stop within an assured clear distance.

