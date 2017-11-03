Case closed for crash that killed 5 Kalamazoo teens

A screen shot from the dash camera footage of a fiery, fatal crash in Kalamazoo Township on Sept. 1, 2017. (Photo: Provided by KTPD)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - According to a release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, officials have closed the traffic-related portion of the investigation in a crash that killed five teens in September.

The cause of the crash is said to be an inexperienced teen driver going at an extremely high speed.

The driver lost control of the car after speeding through the intersection of East Main and Sprinkle Road in Comstock Township at 114 mph. The car skidded off the road, hitting a utility pole and then a tree. The car burst into flames.

A report from the Medical Examiner's office indicates the teens all died upon impact and not as a result of the fire.

The teens killed in Sept. 2 crash were: Cortavion Murphy, 15; Jaqurius Hegler, 15; Elexus Hillsman, 16; Marshawn Williams, 15; and Dezantee Cobb, 17. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the crash.

Officials say they don't plan on pressing criminal charges in connection in to the crash.

