Ceiling of burning house collapses on firefighters; 1 hurt

KALAMAZOO, MICH. (AP) - A firefighter received minor injuries after the ceiling of a burning southwestern Michigan home collapsed.

The other Kalamazoo firefighters were on the second floor of the house when the ceiling fell early Wednesday morning.

The debris blocked their exits, forcing the firefighters to climb down ladders outside the house to safety.

A sergeant first spotted the fire while on patrol about 1 a.m.

The blaze is under investigation.

