Commission: Kalamazoo should keep 'Fountain of the Pioneers'

The Fountain of the Pioneers complex in Bronson Park, Kalamazoo, MI. (Photo: Courtesy of National Park Service)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. (AP) - A historic preservation commission says the city of Kalamazoo should keep a park display that some say celebrates the forced removal of Native Americans.

The city's Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday agreed to encourage the city to continue its $2.8 million plan to restore the 76-year-old "Fountain of the Pioneers" and improve Bronson Park.

►Related: Kalamazoo changes Columbus Day, keeps controversial fountain

Those plans were approved in 2015 and include educational components created in consultation with a Native American tribe. Designed by Alfonso Iannelli, the fountain is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The fountain includes a statue that depicts a Native American wearing a headdress and facing a weapon-wielding settler. Some want the statue removed, saying it's racist and a reminder of the country's treatment of native tribes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Associated Press