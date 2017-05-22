Dad of Portage teen leaves note at her Times Square memorial

Alyssa Elsman (Photo: Custom)

NEW YORK - The father of a Michigan teen killed by a driver who plowed through pedestrians has left a note in Times Square thanking New Yorkers for their support.

Thomas Elsman on Saturday visited the site where 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed.

His daughter had been visiting New York City with her mother and younger sister when she died Thursday.

Authorities say Richard Rojas steered his car onto a sidewalk and into pedestrians for three blocks before crashing.

Elsman left his note at a concrete block that has become a makeshift memorial, covered with people's names along with candles, flowers and stuffed animals.

His note said there were "no words that can express our gratitude" for the support.

© 2017 Associated Press