WZZM
Close
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

Dad of Portage teen leaves note at her Times Square memorial

Associated Press , WZZM 4:38 PM. EDT May 22, 2017

NEW YORK - The father of a Michigan teen killed by a driver who plowed through pedestrians has left a note in Times Square thanking New Yorkers for their support.

Thomas Elsman on Saturday visited the site where 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed.

His daughter had been visiting New York City with her mother and younger sister when she died Thursday.

Authorities say Richard Rojas steered his car onto a sidewalk and into pedestrians for three blocks before crashing.

Elsman left his note at a concrete block that has become a makeshift memorial, covered with people's names along with candles, flowers and stuffed animals.

His note said there were "no words that can express our gratitude" for the support.

© 2017 Associated Press

WZZM

Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

WZZM

Vigil held for Times Square crash victim in Paw Paw

WZZM

'She was the most amazing person,' best friend remembers Portage teen killed in Times Square crash

WZZM

Murder charge for driver in Times Square vehicle carnage

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories