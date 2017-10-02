Death of 3-month-old baby being investigated in Kalamazoo

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Police in Kalamazoo are investigating the death of 3-month-old baby.

According to a news release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were called to a home on Billy Court around 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2, because the baby was not breathing.

Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the child, however, they were unsuccessful and the child died.

During the initial investigation there was no evidence of criminal activity related to the baby's death, police said. However, the case remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident should call KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

