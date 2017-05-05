Deputies: Teen forced into car, sexually assaulted near Kalamazoo

Police lights image, stock photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A teen was forced into a car while walking along a road in Oshtemo Township and sexually assaulted Thursday evening, according to officials.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department is investigating the sexual assault, which occurred on Quail Run Drive in Oshtemo Township, right outside of Kalamazoo.

The 17-year-old victim was walking along the road when she was approached by a silver Toyota passenger car driven by a white man. The driver of the car forced her inside and then sexually assaulted her, according to deputies.

The teen was released from the car in the same area.

Deputies describe the suspect as a white man, 18-22 years of age, tall with a thin build and short brown hair. The silver Toyota car in question also had tan interior.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

