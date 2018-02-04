Deputies: Woman missing after family dispute

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Deputies are asking for the community's help in finding a 29-year-old woman who ran off from her home after a family dispute.

According to a news release from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, Laura Miley, ran away from her home on Colgrove in Pavillion Township on around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The 29-year-old took off on foot after a family dispute and hasn't been heard or seen since.

She is about 5-foot-5-inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. Miley has black hair and glass and was last seen wearing a red coat, black pants and tan boots.

Anyone who may have heard or seen Laura Miley should contact the sheriff's department at 269-383-8822 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

