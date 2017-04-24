Divers find missing man in Kalamazoo River

PLAINWELL, MICH. - ***UPDATE***

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office Marine Division and Dive Team searched the Kalamazoo River again on Monday. Divers found the body Michael Baird just over a mile down stream from where he was last seen on April 6.

Officials believe he drowned but an official cause of death has not yet been determined.

***ORIGINAL STORY***

Crews are taking an afternoon break while searching for a man in the Kalamazoo River.

The search first began just before 9 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Around 11:30 p.m., authorities called crews off for the evening.

The search started in Plainwell at the Main Street bridge over the river and has moved to the Otsego area.

After searching all Friday morning, crews are taking a short break.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for 34-year-old Michael Baird of Colorado. He has been spotted twice, however crews have been unable to reach him.

BREAKING: Allegan County Sheriffs office says they believe they know who they are searching in the water. #wzzm pic.twitter.com/1QFBw7CNeo — Jaleesa Irizarry (@JaleesaWZZM) April 7, 2017

Family says Baird has been staying with them in the Plainwell area looking for work. Deputies say they figured out it was him when family reported him missing, adding he liked to take walks in the area.

Crews will resume the "recovery effort" with a Michigan State Police helicopter at 2 p.m., Friday.

This is a developing story, please check back for more details.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer for WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV