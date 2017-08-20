Dog alerts owner of kitchen fire in Kalamazoo

Fire truck during the day, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A dog in Kalamazoo saved the day when it alerted its owner to a kitchen fire on Sunday morning.

According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to a house on Cedaridge around 7:30 a.m. There were reports that smoke was showing and the residents were evacuating.

A resident told officers that after making her morning coffee, she was in the basement with her dog when the dog began to bark and act strange. When she went to investigate, she found the stove on fire.

Someone else in the house was able to use a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames, preventing an even bigger and damaging fire. When KDPS officers arrived, they put out the rest of the fire.

No one was reported injured.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

