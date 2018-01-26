Dog attacks child and man, shot by police

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A rottweiler has been shot and killed in Kalamazoo after the dog bit two people including an 11-year-old child.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to the 1500 block of East Stockbridge for a rottweiler that attack around 9:15 p.m. Jan 26, 2018. The dog bit the 11-year-old on the arm and attacked another adult bitting him on the hand, according to police.

Police called animal control and authorities were able to corner the dog in a fenced-in yard before shooting the animal.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety released a statement Friday night about the incident that said, "the rottweiler was an imminent threat to both officers and the public. Efforts to contain it failed, and an officer discharged his service weapon to end the threat posed by the dog."

Police say both the child and the adult were taken to the hospital for their injuries. At this time, the investigations is on-going and it is unknown if the owner of the dog will be facing criminal charges.

