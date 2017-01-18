Driver missing after violent car crash

Battle Creek Police Department car (Photo: Enquirer file)

Battle Creek police are searching for the driver of a car that crashed and burned early Wednesday.

Officers reported the crash at 5:34 a.m. at Watkins and Minges roads. Officers said it appears the Chevrolet Impala was traveling at high speed eastbound on Minges Road when the driver lost control and flipped over and hit a tree several feet in the air. The car then caught fire. Parts of the car, including the transmission, separated from the rest of the vehicle.

When officers arrived they said they were unable to find the driver. They searched on foot and with department tracking dogs. They looked in trees and on nearby houses and walked and drove through nearby neighborhoods in case the driver was injured and walked away from the crash. They have contacted hospitals in both Battle Creek and Kalamazoo.

Police have determined the car is registered to a man, 25, from Battle Creek and have contacted family members but still had not found the driver by 8:30 a.m.

​The investigation is continuing.

2017 © Battle Creek Enquirer