Ex-Western Michigan player says home invasion not his idea

Ron George, left, and Bryson White (Photo: Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A former Western Michigan University football player facing armed robbery and home invasion charges has testified the crime was his co-defendant's idea.

Ronald George, 19, of Pittsburgh, testified Tuesday in Kalamazoo County District Court in a preliminary examination for Bryson White, 18, of Mason, Ohio. The two were due to play for the Broncos last fall, but were dismissed from the team following their arrests.

They're accused of using a gun and knife to rob a woman at her Kalamazoo apartment last August.

Both men waived preliminary examinations last fall and were bound over to stand trial, but White's case was remanded to district court for a preliminary examination after a plea agreement wasn't reached before a deadline.

White's preliminary examination will continue Feb. 14.

