Firefighters locate man's body after house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - One man is dead after a large house fire in Kalamazoo late Wednesday evening.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a house fire around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 19 in the 1700 block on North Rose Street.

Community members called 911 reporting that someone may have been trapped inside the home. According to a news release, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found extremely heavy fire conditions encompassing three sides of the house.

The fire was too intense and firefighters were unable to enter the building. KPS reports that firefighters started a defensive fire attack to try and fight the flames.

It took fire crews about an hour before the fire was under control -- officials were able to locate the body of a male victim inside the house.

KPS says fire crews were on the scene for several hours to investigate the fire and continued to extinguish hot stops.

The victim of the fire is being identified as the 60-year-old resident of the home. His name is not being released until family have been contacted.

The cause of the fire and the man's death are under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office. Anyone who may have information is encouraged to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at 231-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 231-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

