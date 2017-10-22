Fireworks lit on porch starts fire that burns Kalamazoo home

Fire truck during the day, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. (AP) - A home in western Michigan has burned after fireworks were lit on the porch.

The blaze was reported Sunday morning in Kalamazoo and took several hours to put out.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Lt. Rafael Diaz says the "porch had fireworks exploding all over the place ... all kinds of colors. It was lit up like a Christmas tree."

Diaz says no one was inside the house and authorities had not determined if the fireworks were lit by someone who lived at the home.

No injuries were reported.

Diaz also says the home's owner reported there were a couple of hundred pounds of fireworks inside.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV