Flooding postpones Western Michigan football game

Nick Buckley, Battle Creek Enquirer , WZZM 6:10 PM. EDT October 14, 2017

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Severe weather in Kalamazoo Saturday resulted in Western Michigan's homecoming contest against Akron being postponed.

The game was rescheduled to be played Sunday at Waldo Stadium, beginning at 1 p.m. Game tickets for the contest will be honored, or can be exchanged for any future Western Michigan home athletic event.

Originally scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, the game was delayed several times due to lightning strikes in the area. By the time the mandatory 30-minute wait from a lightning strike expired, the field had been substantially flooded and officials from both schools and the Mid-American Conference opted to move the contest back a day. As of 5:30 p.m, the field was almost completely submerged.

