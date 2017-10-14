Flooding postpones Western Michigan football game

(Photo: Western Michigan Football)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Severe weather in Kalamazoo Saturday resulted in Western Michigan's homecoming contest against Akron being postponed.

The game was rescheduled to be played Sunday at Waldo Stadium, beginning at 1 p.m. Game tickets for the contest will be honored, or can be exchanged for any future Western Michigan home athletic event.

Originally scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, the game was delayed several times due to lightning strikes in the area. By the time the mandatory 30-minute wait from a lightning strike expired, the field had been substantially flooded and officials from both schools and the Mid-American Conference opted to move the contest back a day. As of 5:30 p.m, the field was almost completely submerged.

Western Michigan v. Akron Football game postponed to 1 PM Sunday, Oct. 15 due to heavy rain fall & lightning in Kalamazoo. @ESPNCFB #MACtion pic.twitter.com/QPCADJjwcS — WMU Football (@WMU_Football) October 14, 2017

Western Michigan vs Akron postponed until 1 pm Sunday. Probably a good call pic.twitter.com/2JOuK2oNX4 — Nick Buckley (@NickJBuckley) October 14, 2017

The stair case at western Michigan 😩 @barstoolsports pic.twitter.com/YZRMPhZUab — Trevor Burkhart (@Tre_Burk11) October 14, 2017

Go zips! We are going to need a bigger boat! pic.twitter.com/UbJWrDpyAS — Christian Allen (@ZipsAllenFBRC) October 14, 2017

So they won't be playing football at Western Michigan today. Game against Akron has been postponed and will be played at 1pm Sunday. pic.twitter.com/ap3M9AQH2w — Jamal Spencer (@JamalWZZM13) October 14, 2017

