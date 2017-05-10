Girl, 13, kidnapped and sexually assaulted

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A suspect has been arrested after a 13-year-old girl tells police she was forced into a car by that suspect and sexually assaulted at a nearby home.

Officers were called to Clinton Avenue between Cameron and Fulford Streets around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. The girl told dispatchers she was being held in a home there.

Police were able to narrow down their search to a specific house, where they found both the victim and the suspect.

The girl told police she was waiting at a bus stop near the corner of Portage Street and Clinton when she was abducted.

She was able to call 911 when someone else living in the home came home unexpectedly. The suspect then left her alone upstairs for a brief time.

Police say the suspect and the victim did not know each other before this happened.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

