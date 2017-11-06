Hadley leaving KDPS, making room for first female chief

Chief Jeff Hadley (L) and Deputy Chief Karianne Thomas (R)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Chief Jeff Hadley has announced Monday that he will be leaving the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for a new position of Chief with the Chatham County Police Department in Georgia.

Hadley's last day with KDPS will be November 22. He has been with KDPS for nine years, according to a news release from the city of Kalamazoo.

►Related: Police chiefs from Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo up for same Florida job

His department makes way for Kalamazoo's Deputy Chief Karianne Thomas. She will take Hadley's position upon his departure.

Thomas has been with the department for 23 years, and will be the first woman to be named chief of KDPS.

“It is an honor to serve this community alongside the men and women of KDPS,” said Deputy Chief Thomas in a statement, “and we will continue to work tirelessly each day to protect and serve the people of Kalamazoo.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV