Head-on car crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - On Tuesday, Sept. 26 around 4:20 p.m. there was a head-on collision in Kalamazoo.

Two cars crashed into each other on Sprinkle Rd. north of Lake St.

One of the drivers was killed in the crash, and the other driver sustained minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo County Sheriffs Office

