Home invasion and robbery in Kalamazoo

(Photo: Kalamazoo Police Dept.)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - On Thursday, Aug. 24, Kalamazoo police responded to a home invasion and armed robbery in the 300 block of South Kendall.

The residents of the apartment answered a knock on the door from someone they didn't know. The suspect threatened them with a handgun, and then stole money and other items from the apartment.

No one was injured, but the incident remains under investigation. According to the Kalamazoo Police Department, the suspect is an African American male in his 20s. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, and around 135 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, dark pants and blue tennis shoes.

Police are also looking another person of interest related to the robbery. He is a white male with a beard and short hair, and he was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria.

(Photo: Kalamazoo Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Kalamazoo Township Police (269) 343-0568 or Silent Observer (269) 343-2100.

© 2017 WZZM-TV