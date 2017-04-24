Identity confirmed in Kalamazoo River death

Cortez Lewis (Photo: Provided)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The body found in the Kalamazoo River early Sunday is the driver missing more than six weeks, Battle Creek police said Monday.

"We are going to confirm that the body does appear to be the missing Cortez Lewis that went into the water and we have been searching for," Detective Sgt. Troy Gilleylen said.

Two men bowfishing from a boat discovered the body in the water on the south side of the river just east and upstream of the intersection of Jackson Street and Stringham Road. It was reported to police at 1:05 a.m. Sunday and the body was recovered and brought to shore about 90 minutes later.

Gilleylen said the body was caught under roots of a tree and mixed with some other debris.

"This was just by odd chance that the fishermen found the body," he said. "When the officers went back they had a difficult time finding the body again."

Battle Creek police went with the fishermen and Battle Creek firefighters and Emmett Township officers using a boat retrieved the body.

Although an autopsy to make positive identification was only begun Monday, Gilleylen said police have determined the body is Lewis because they found his wallet with his Michigan driver's license and because of the clothing and a tattoo.

Lewis, 31, disappeared March 4 when a witness said a car passed him westbound on Dickman Road and then crashed into the concrete channel of the Kalamazoo River at Capital Avenue.

The current carried the car along the channel to the confluence of the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek rivers just west of Washington Avenue. It was not found and recovered until March 12, When it was pulled from the water no one was found inside.

Gilleylen said police have not found any evidence that foul play, such as a shooting, was part of the incident. But he said investigators are awaiting final autopsy results before closing the case.

"It appears we are looking at a car accident that went into the river," he said.

Based on witnesses, police believe Lewis was speeding at between 55 and 70 mph when he crashed. Officers were unable to collect data from the Crash Data Recorder in the Hyundai because that manufacturer uses a system that is not compatible with computer programs used by police.

The crash was one of about three in the same location. Last year a driver lost control and his vehicle went into the river. Battle Creek police rescued him. On March 17 two men died when their speeding westbound car struck the Capital Avenue bridge and the vehicle overturned in the water.

© 2017 Battle Creek Enquirer