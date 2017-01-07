Kalamazoo: 1 person dead after fire at senior living center

Fire early Saturday morning at Crosstown Parkway Apartments in Kalamazoo. Reports of 1 resident dead, while the others are being sheltered at YMCA. (Photo: Nina DeSarro, WZZM)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A fire broke out at Kalamazoo senior living center early Saturday morning and according to Kalamazoo Public Safety, one resident has died.

Public Safety responded to the fire at the Crosstown Parkway Apartments located at 550 W. Crosstown Parkway, early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers saw that a woman was trapped on a 7th floor balcony with heavy smoke and fire conditions in the apartment. She was rescued from the balcony and transported to Bronson Hospital by LIFE EMS. She died at the hospital.

Due to the extent of the fire when crews arrived, the complex was evacuated. Kalamazoo Metro Transit moved residents to the YMCA at 1001 W. Maple Street where LIFE Ambulance, Red Cross, YMCA personnel and KDPS officers can attend to personal and medical needs of displaced residents.

Family members of residents at Crosstown Parkway Apartments can call and check if their loved ones are at the YMCA, but Public Safety says they will not be bale to speak with them on the phone at this time. The YMCA will provide information and directions for those seeking out family and friends. The phone number provided by the YMCA (269) 345-9622 Extension 111.

Public safety is urging anyone with information about the fire to call the department at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com

