Kalamazoo cab driver stabbed by passenger

Police lights at night, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

A 60-year-old Kalamazoo cab driver was stabbed by a 25-year-old Portage resident shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday night.

Portage Public Safety officers arrived to a disturbance with stabbing at the Oakland Drive apartment complex on the 2200 block of Albatross in Portage.

According to the initial investigation, the 60-year-old the cab driver and the 25-year-old fare were both injured in the altercation.

The cab driver victim's injuries were most serious. He was taken to Bronson Hospital for surgery.

The suspect was arrested and charges will be submitted to the Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for review.

If you have any informoation concerning this investigation please contact Portage Public Safety at (269) 329-4567 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.

(© 2017 WZZM)