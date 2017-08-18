Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety to get $1.5 million

Fire truck responding to an emergency at night. (Photo: Thinkstock)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety will be receiving over $1.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant program.

The funding will be used to hire 12 full time public safety officers.

"These resources will help Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety make sure there is always someone there to answer the call in an emergency," said Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Other eligible fire departments across Michigan and the United States can apply for the grants that ensure departments are adequately staffed.

“Communities depend on public safety officers for critical emergency response and public safety services,” said Sen. Gary Peters.

