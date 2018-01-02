Kalamazoo: Keep your water running until April

Flowing water in a kitchen sink (Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - If you live in Kalamazoo, the city advises you turn your water on and leave it on -- all the way until April 1, 2018.

The City of Kalamazoo issued the advisory last week, stating that water services have been freezing between the water main in the street and customer's homes and businesses. The depth of frost in the ground is causing freezing on the customer's side of the meter due to lack of heat around the meter and water line.

Residents and business owners in Kalamazoo are being told to keep a pencil thin stream of water running in a tub or sink until April 1, until other wise notified. Water should stay on, even if there are warm days at anytime before April.

Some things to look out for when your pipes or meter freezes:

Slight decrease in water pressure

Water becomes rusty or cloudy

Water gets extremely cold (less than 35 degrees)

History of frozen water services

The city says that current service renewal can take up to three weeks.

For more information, contact the Public Services Dispatch water emergency line at 269-337-8148.

