Kalamazoo kitchen fire leaves multiple apartments condemned, residents located

A fire truck file photo. (Photo: Custom)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A kitchen fire in Kalamazoo caused serious damage to an apartment building, forcing residents to relocate while repairs are made.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to reports of smoke coming from an apartment in a building on Portage Road.

The first officer on scene, Officer Amir Khillah, saw the heavy smoke and fearing for the resident's safety, forced open the door and searched the apartment, where he found a 34-year-old man passed out on the couch. Khillah carried the man out of the building where he could be treated by medical responders.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Office Amir Khillah. Photo courtesy of Facebook. (Photo: Courtesy of Facebook, Custom)

Crews began to fight the fire inside -- they were able to put it out completely in about 10 minutes. The KPS says most of the damage was in the kitchen area of the apartment, however, due to damage to the electrical system to the entire building -- all the apartments in the building were ordered to be condemned under repairs were finished.

KPS says arrangements were made to make sure the other residents in the other apartments had places to stay.

The 34-year-old man was examined by Life EMS and eventually released at the scene. No other residents were injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, KPS says. The apartment did not have smoke detectors, however, the adjoining apartment did. The resident of the adjoining apartment was the one who called 911.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is urged to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV