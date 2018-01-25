Kalamazoo man, 38, killed in traffic crash

Police lights (Photo: File)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic crash early Thursday morning, January 25.

A 38-year-old Kalamazoo area man apparently lost control at "a high rate of speed" and struck trees.

The crash occurred northbound on N Riverview Drive.

Rescue efforts attempted at the scene were unsuccessful.

Witnesses claim another vehicle may have been traveling with this vehicle or witnessed the crash.

If you have any information relevant to this incident, please contact the KCSO or Silent Observer toll free at 1-866-774-2345.

