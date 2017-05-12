Kalamazoo man facing charges after 13-year-old's abduction, sexual assault

Dontrel Williams, 39, is facing kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct charges after abducting and sexually assualting a 13-year-old girl waiting for a bus in Kalamazoo. (Photo: Provided)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A Kalamazoo man is now facing formal charges in the abduction and rape of a teenage girl.

Dontrel Williams, 39, appeared in court Friday afternoon. Williams is facing kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct charges after he grabbed a girl as she was waiting for a bus and tried to assault her in his home not far from the stop.

When his wife came home unexpectedly, he forced the teenager into a closet, where she called 911 for help.

Kalamazoo Public Safety will continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact the department at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

