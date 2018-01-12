Kalamazoo pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint.

It happened on Friday, Jan. 12th at approximately 11:55 p.m.

KDPS officers responded to the 4300 block of Hemingway Drive in reference to a report of an armed robbery. A pizza delivery driver was delivering in the area when he was approached by the suspect who produced a long gun and demanded money. After robbing the victim, the suspect fled on foot. A perimeter was established and a KDPS canine attempted to track the suspect. The suspect was never located.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing bib overall style tan pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, and a green hat. The suspect was further described as being approximately 6’4" with a heavy build and was armed with a long gun.

KDPS is requesting anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

