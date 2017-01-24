1 person shot in Kalamazoo; gunman in custody

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police vehicle (Photo: KDPS)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A gunman is in custody following a shooting in Kalamazoo County.

Police were told of an armed robbery involving a male suspect around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at a county Citgo gas station, according to Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Jeffrey Hadley during a news briefing.

About 15 minutes later, the suspect was reported in the area of Monterey and Shasta drives in Kalamazoo Township. Police say the gunman had engaged in some sort of fight with family, shot a woman in the chest and took a blue Chevy vehicle.

She's being treated at a Kalamazoo hospital, Hadley said. No further updates on her condition are available.

Police later were told of a crash involving a matching vehicle around 11:30 a.m. around TS Avenue and 42nd Street in Climax Township. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Some Kalamazoo-area schools had been placed on a temporary lockdown, per police request.

This is a breaking story, more information is expected soon.

(© 2017 WZZM)