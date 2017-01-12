Kalamazoo: Public Safety officers to wear body cameras come February

Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - It is official, all Department of Public Safety Officers in Kalamazoo will be required to wear body cameras come February.

Officials say that after field testing nine models over the past two years, the department will buy 170 body cameras for their staff.

▶ Related: Ottawa co. exploring body cams for deputies

According to officials, 80 are already being used and the rest are on back order.

The total cost of the cameras, related equipment and technology is about $340,000, however WZZM 13 was told that state grants are helping to offset the cost.

(© 2017 WZZM)