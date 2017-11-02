Kalamazoo public safety search for missing 16 year old

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Public safety officers in the Kalamazoo area are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police were dispatched to the 3400 block of Willow Lake Drive on reports of missing kid. Dominik Slevatz was reported to have run away from his home.

The teen is a white male, approximately 5’5” tall, 185 lbs, with black shoulder length hair and brown eyes. Dominik was last seen dressed in a green colored ski jacket with a hood, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8139 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

