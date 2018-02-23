Kalamazoo River reaches record-level high, beating 1947 record

(Photo: Herb Theodore/Facebook)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The Kalamazoo River has reached a record-level high of 11.25 feet, surpassing the previous record set in 1947 of 10.94 feet.

The National Weather Service's forecast indicates that the river will continue to get higher over the weekend. It is estimated that it will reach a level of 11.4 feet, and flood conditions will continue to get worse.

The Red Cross has opened shelter for residents who evacuated due to flooding. It is located at the Oshtemo Grange Hall, 3234 N 3rd Street in Oshtemo Township. If residents need help evacuating, they can contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 for non-emergency or call 911 for an emergency.

Sections of Riverview Drive and Kings Highway are closed and traffic is being diverted to Oakland Drive and US-131 to Stadium Drive. For more information about flood safety, visit www.ready.gov/floods and current information about Kalamazoo's flooding can be found at www.kalamazoocity.org/alerts.

#Kalamazoo River in #parchment... will this old bridge survive the water still to come? pic.twitter.com/XicnnS0teD — James Albert Amos (@JamesAlbertAmos) February 23, 2018

The City of Kalamazoo are also filling sandbags for residents and business owners to pick up and use to help prevent flood damage. They are asking for the community's help in filling the sandbags, which are being filled at Edison Neighborhood Association, 816 Washington Ave. and Washington Square Apartments, 710 Collins St.

