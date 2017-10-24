Kalamazoo school principal on leave amid sexual harrassment claims

Lecture chairs in classroom, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - A local high school principal is on paid administrative leave after sexual harassment claims.

In December 2016, a school staff member filed a suit against Rodney Prewitt, claiming he sexually harassed her and others at Loy Norrix High School. Though the lawsuit was filed in December of last year, Prewitt wasn't placed on administrative leave until Monday, Oct. 23, 2017.

The case is in mediation.

This isn't the first time these kinds of allegations have surrounded Prewitt. According to court documents, in 1998 and 1999, Prewitt "engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment of female teachers and staff at his school," in Florida. Ultimately, the State Of Florida Education Practices Commission revoked his state educator's certificate.

The current suit also argues the Kalamazoo Public School system was aware of this history when he was hired in 2013.

When asked for a statement, KPS Executive Director of Communications Alex Lee replied:

In our legal system, everyone is considered innocent until proven otherwise. Media scrutiny has detracted from the focus of day to day operations at Loy Norrix High School. Rodney Prewitt has been placed on administrative leave. Staff and parents were made aware of the change last evening. The parent meeting scheduled for last evening was postponed, and notice was given in a robocall I made to parents, the text of which was: “Good evening, Loy Norrix parents and guardians. Please be advised that Principal Rodney Prewitt has been placed on administrative leave. Mr. Johnny Edwards, former principal at Loy Norrix and current director of secondary education, will be the interim principal. Tonight’s PTO meeting has been cancelled.” That meeting will be rescheduled after Johnny Edwards has had an opportunity to transition into the role of interim principal.

