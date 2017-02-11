Kalamazoo shooting victim recovering after surgy

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Prison inmates get certificates of completion
-
Newaygo deputy charged after shooting himself
-
Casino vandalism case may include TV segment
-
Woman's family sues for abuse by staffmember
-
Man shot while attacking people at store
-
Jones brothers appeal denied in Siders Murder
-
Mike Ilitch dies at 87, locals react
-
Man robs Comerica Bank in Grandville
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
Man shot while attacking people at a store
More Stories
-
Head-on crash kills 1 person in Muskegon CountyFeb 11, 2017, 9:37 p.m.
-
Local hockey referee battling cancer, diesFeb 11, 2017, 2:56 p.m.
-
South Korea says North Korea test fires missile into seaFeb 11, 2017, 8:42 p.m.