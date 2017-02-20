1 year later, Kalamazoo unites to honor shooting victims

The victims of the Kalamazoo mass shootings. Clockwise, from upper left: Barbara Hawthorne, 68; Richard Smith, 53; Tyler Smith, 17; Dorothy Brown, 74; Mary Jo Nye, 60; Mary Lou Nye, 62. (Photo: Courtesy photos)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Exactly one year after the shooting rampage that killed six people and wounded two others, the Kalamazoo community will hold a candlelight vigil Monday in honor of the victims.

It'll start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Wings Event Center.

"That's my neighbor," said Lori Umbanhowar of Kalamazoo. "That's my friend, that's my family. It's something that really affected our community."

Since that tragic February night, Kalamazoo has also experienced other tragedies, including the June 7 fatal bicycle crash in Cooper Township.

The community has taken on the brand of "Kalamazoo Strong," which embodies its resilience in the face of tragedy. Many told WZZM 13 that 2016 unified the community and made people more aware of one another.

"Regardless of whatever happens in this community there's someone out there that cares," said Toni Daniels of Kalamazoo Strong. "And [who] doesn't want anything back from you other than just a hug or that feeling that you're not alone."

Details about a permanent memorial will also be revealed during the candlelight vigil.

