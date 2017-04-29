Abbie Kopf to head to high school this fall

Abigail Kopf. (Photo: Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The youngest survivor of the Kalamazoo shooting rampage last year will join her classmates starting high school this fall.

Abbie Kopf underwent testing Thursday so educators at Harper Creek Community Schools could figure out where she stands academically.

Kopf was in seventh grade when Uber driver Jason Dalton allegedly shot her and seven others in February 2016. Abbie and Tiana Carruthers were the only ones to survive.

Abbie's mother says her daughter may do seventh-grade work in some classes to catch up, but officials won't know her base level until test results are in.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV