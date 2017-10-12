Attorneys in Kalamazoo Uber shooting appeal to Michigan Supreme Court

Jason Dalton enters a Kalamazoo County district courtroom Friday morning. Dalton was found competent to stand trial in the Feb. 20 killing of six people and wounding of two others in Kalamazoo County. (Photo: Mark Bugnaski/MLive/Pool)

Attorneys for Jason Dalton, the former Uber driver accused in a deadly shooting rampage in Kalamazoo, said they will continue with an appeal.

Attorneys for Dalton don't want statements he made to police after his arrest to be used against him at trial.

The defense is asking the Michigan Supreme Court to consider a challenge to those statements.

According to a release, on Oct. 9, 2017, the defense requested, and was granted the ability to file an appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court. Which means, the Michigan Supreme Court will hear the appeal.

The defense now has 56 days to file the application. Once the application and response have been received, the Michigan Supreme Court will decide whether to hear the case. No further court dates will be set according to the office of the prosecuting Attorney in Kalamazoo, until the Michigan Supreme Court makes a decision.

As a result the circuit court has cancelled the status conference scheduled for Oct. 18, 2017.

Dalton is charged with murder and attempted murder after the shooting rampage that left six people dead and two others injured. Investigators have quoted him as saying a "devil figure" appeared on his Uber app and was controlling him on the night of the shootings.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.





© 2017 WZZM-TV