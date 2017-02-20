Candlelight vigil to remember Kalamazoo shooting victims

Candle light vigil, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. (AP) - A candlelight vigil will be held for the one-year anniversary of a shooting rampage in southwestern Michigan that killed six people and wounded two others.

Details about a permanent memorial to honor the victims and survivors will be released after Monday's vigil at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

Organizers say the multiyear project will include a physical monument.

The random shootings occurred last February at an apartment complex, a car dealership and outside a restaurant.

Authorities have said they were carried out by an Uber driver in between rides picking up passengers. Jason Dalton faces six counts of murder.

Police have quoted him as saying a "devil figure" on Uber's app was controlling him. His attorney has said Dalton is expected to plead insanity in his defense.

