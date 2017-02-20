Grant position to assist Kalamazoo shooting victims

Attendees of a vigil in the days after the Kalamazoo County shootings bow their heads in prayer in the parking lot of Cracker Barrel in Texas Township. (Photo: Enquirer file)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - A staff position will be created to assist the victims of the Kalamazoo shooting and their families by connecting them with available programs and resources.

"It's making those people connected to the resources to help them, wherever they may be, to get through this event," said Annette Chapman, vice president of grantmaking and scholarships at the Battle Creek Community Foundation. "It's one of those things that's unfortunate: they had no control over it and they're all dealing with it. And everybody does that in a different way, so we're just trying to help them in any way we can."

Using grant funding, a navigator will be hired and based in Kalamazoo to help the victims for the next two years. Chapman said the navigator, who is expected to be hired by next month, will be able to help victims find counseling resources during the trial, for example, or help family members deal with travel expenses. The navigator will be based at the United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region office in Kalamazoo.

The position is funded by a grant through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Crime Victims. The Community Foundation — and others involved in the Help Now! Fund, created after the shootings — has partnered with the office as it continues to work on community response to the Feb. 20, 2016, attacks.

"We've not going to solve it for (the victims)," Chapman said, "but we're going to give them tools and resources to help them get through it and make them stronger."

Chapman said Jennie Barr, a Texas-based expert who works on the impact of mass casualty and terrorism-related events, conducted a needs assessment and held town halls in Kalamazoo before recommending that a position be created. Barr also has done consultant work for the Office of Victims of Crime after the Boston Marathon bombings and Virginia Tech shooting, according to her website.

More than $245,000 has been raised so far through the Help Now! Fund, led by the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo community foundations and the United Way. The fund was created after the shooting and is being used to help pay for victims' financial needs, community counseling and safety planning.

Six people were killed and two others were injured when, police say, Jason Dalton fired a handgun at them in an apartment complex, a car dealership and a Cracker Barrel parking lot. Dalton, a part-time Uber driver, is alleged to have transported passengers throughout the night in between shootings.

Those killed were Judy Brown, 74, of Battle Creek; Barbara Hawthorne, 68, of Battle Creek; Mary Jo Nye, 60, of Battle Creek; Mary Nye, 62, of Baroda; Richard Smith, 53, of Kalamazoo; and Tyler Smith, 17, of Kalamazoo.

Twenty-five-year-old Tiana Carruthers of Kalamazoo and 14-year-old Abigail Kopf of Battle Creek were injured.

Dalton is expected to plead insanity in his defense.

More than $84,000 of the Help Now! Fund has been given to the victims and their families, the partners announced last week. Nearly $47,000 has been used for funeral expenses, travel, attorney fees, temporary housing, counseling and other services.

Donations to the Help Now! Fund can be made online at bccfoundation.org/helpnow-donation or by mail to Help Now!, Battle Creek Community Foundation, 32 W. Michigan Ave., Ste. 1, Battle Creek, MI 49017.

