Independent review of Kalamazoo mass shooting released

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - The Police Foundation an independent organization released its review of the mass shooting in Kalamazoo on February 20, 2016. The organization is dedicated to advancing policing across the country and has reviewed other mass shootings.

The report says the shooting shows the capability of person to harm innocent people, and shows that no community is immune to mass violence. It says the coordinated efforts of six different police agencies worked together to identify and arrest the shooter, saving lives in the process.

According to the report the response in Kalamazoo can be used as a model for other departments, "Many of the decisions made by organizational leaders and steps taken by first responders set an example for other public safety agencies as they plan to protect their communities against similar events."

The full 54 page report can be found on the Police Foundation website

