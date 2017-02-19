'It's still very hard', relatives of Kalamazoo shooting victims, speak out

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - One year later and the pain is still too much for people in Kalamazoo. Monday marks the anniversary when 6 people were murdered after a shooting rampage.

Judy Brown, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary L. Nye, Mary Jo Nye, Rich Smit, and Tyler Smith all lost their lives. Tiana Carruthers and Abbie Kopf were also shot but survived.

On February 20th, of 201 Jason Dalton is accused of going on a shooting rampage at an apartment complex, a car dealership and a restaurant.

Ever since then, the Kalamazoo community has grieved and tried to come to grips with the horrific situation.

"Its like the rest of the world goes on and we're still kind of stuck in a year ago," Laura Hawthorne, said. Hawthorne lost her aunt, Barbara in the shootings.

"You really just don't know how it feels until you experience it."

On Sunday, the Second Baptist Church held an annual memorial service to recognize all the shooting victims of this past year.

"Sitting here today made me realize this happens all too often," Laurie Smith, said. "This isn't just about what happened a year ago for us." Smith lost her husband and son in the shootings last year.

"It's actually harder, and actually that's why I didn't stay for the rest of it because it was getting really hard for me, just the reality of it all is hard."

A challenge those grieving may never overcome but that does not stop a community trying to help any way they can.

"It is a mistake for people to think that a gun death just impacts the person who died and their immediate family, such a death impacts a whole range of people and that's what we saw here today," Linda Macdonald, a speaker at Sunday's service, said.

Following Sunday's memorial service a firearm security workshop was held. Its part of a program to reduce gun deaths.

