Kalamazoo shootings: How the tragedy happened, remembering the victims

The victims of the Kalamazoo mass shootings. Clockwise, from upper left: Barbara Hawthorne, 68; Richard Smith, 53; Tyler Smith, 17; Dorothy Brown, 74; Mary Jo Nye, 60; Mary Lou Nye, 62. (Photo: Courtesy photos)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - It's been once year since the Kalamazoo shootings tragedy and one year since the community began to heal.

Alleged gunman Jason Dalton's shooting spree across the Kalamazoo area killed six people and injured two others -- all beginning in the late afternoon of Feb. 20, 2016, with the shooting of survivor Tiana Carruthers.

It ended just after 12:30 a.m. early the next day.

A father and son, Richard and Tyler Smith, were shot and killed in the parking lot of Seeyle Kia of Kalamazoo on Stadium Drive. Not long thereafter, Dorothy "Judy" Brown, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Jo Nye and Mary Lou Nye were shot and killed in the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant near I-94 in Texas Township.

Survivor Abigail Kopf was critically injured.

A memorial is planned for the victims and survivors at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo. Tickets are free.

For more coverage of the Kalamazoo shootings, including stories of the remarkable recoveries of its survivors and the latest on the accused gunman in court, visit the special page.

Can't view the timeline below? Click or tap here.

(© 2017 WZZM)