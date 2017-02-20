One year later: Woman remembers family killed in Kalamazoo shooting spree

Emma Lemmer and husband mourning at her family members gravesites. (Photo: Provided)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It's been a trying year for Emily Lemmer. From the moment she opens her eyes in the morning, it's a struggle to keep moving on, without her father and her brother.

"I mean, I live in this pretend world where I think that they're just on vacation and they're going to come back any day but we all know that that's not true," Lemmer said.

Lemmer remembers that moment as though it were yesterday.

"We were doing our taxes that day and I was supposed to go with them to look at cars but I got sick and I stayed home," Lemmer recalled.

The "what if" questions still linger.

"What I would have done if I would have been there? If I could have saved them? If I could have stopped something? Maybe we wouldn't have gone to that dealership if I had been there," Lemmer said.

Rich and Tyler Smith were at the Kia Seelye dealership in Kalamazoo.

"I actually felt completely numb, like I just felt like everything was going like 500 miles past me and I was just sitting there and couldn't move," Lemmer said.

Days and months passed, along with milestones the two were not a part of. Lemmer got married two months ago.

"It's like something that you've always dreamt of as a little girl to have your dad there and walk you down the aisle," Lemmer said.

So she honored her family in the best way she could.

"I had my dad's shirt sewn into a heart on the back of my dress. I carried my brother and my dad's ashes down the aisle with me, and then I put the ashes next to my mom where my dad would have sat," Lemmer said. "My brother had a stand with a globe thing where I put a rose in so it was like he was a groomsman."

One year later, that pain is still there.

"It's just a constant struggle of, 'do I sit here and just dwell and cry,' is today a cry day? Or is today a day that need to 'get up and do things so I don't think about it' basically," Lemmer said.

So each day, Lemmer moves on again.

"There's no booklet or manual on how to deal with grief or losing someone that you love or care about, all I know is that you just have to take it one second at a time," Lemmer said.

She tries to constantly remind herself of one thing.

"I know this is kind of cliche, but live like you're dying, live like there's no tomorrow," Lemmer said.

The accused gunman Jason Dalton, faces six counts of open murder as well as additional charges. He is scheduled to be back in court on March 9.

