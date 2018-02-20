Two years later: Remembering the Kalamazoo shooting

(Photo: ForeverStrong Foundation/Facebook)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Two years ago on Feb. 20, six people died when Jason Dalton went on a shooting spree in Kalamazoo.

Today, the ForeverStrong Memorial Foundation is leading the effort in creating a memorial to honor those who were killed in the shooting.

The foundation is raising donations for the project and is looking for individual and corporate investors. They are also working to create a memorial for the five bicyclists who were killed and four injured by a pick-up truck.

Dalton was an Uber driver, and he is accused of shooting multiple people at three locations in Kalamazoo County on Feb. 20, 2016. Judy Brown, Barbara Hawthorne, Mary Jo Nye, Mary Lou Nye, Rich Smith and Tyler Smith died, and Tiana Carruthers and Abigail Kopf were injured.

Dalton will stand trial for the deaths, but the case is currently in legal limbo as appeals continue over whether some of what Dalton said to police after his arrest should be allowed as evidence during the trial.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

