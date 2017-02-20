Victims and survivors honored at Kalamazoo Vigil

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - People from around Kalamazoo gathered on Monday night to remember the six people killed and two injured in the mass shooting one year ago. It was an emotional night as family members of Mary Lou Nye, Mary Jo Nye, Tyler Smith, Rich Smith, Judy Brown, and Barbara Hawthorne, talked about their loved ones. Sharing their memories with a community that has been grieving with them.

A symbolic flame was used to honor the victims and the first responders that helped protect the community. A moment of silence was held for four minutes and 42 seconds to mark the four hours and 42 minutes between the first shot and Jason Dalton's arrest.

Laurie Smith who lost both her husband Rich and her son Tyler, is spearheading a new group "Forever Strong" leading an effort for a proposed memorial site, that was unveiled at the vigil. She calls it, "A place to remember and reflect a place to celebrate, a place where we can come together and cry and laugh and have fun and learn for generations to come." It will be 28 to 32 acres of soccer fields, playgrounds and more. All to honor each of the six victims individually, and the first responders.

Even though the memorial is still years away from being completed, the community is looking to a brighter future. Paul Fabio the pastor of North Park Reformed Church says, "We are an example of not letting darkness win, Kalamazoo is brighter than that."

(© 2017 WZZM)