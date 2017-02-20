Changes made since Kalamazoo shootings, but no one understands 'why it happened'

A memorial of flowers are seen resting near the scene where four people were shot on Feb. 21 in Oshtemo Township, Mich. (Photo: Andraya Croft, Special to the Detroit Free Press)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - No one knew that a 911 call to the Meadows Townhomes in Richland Township would be the first of many over the next seven hours.

The mass shooting on Feb. 20, 2016, left six people dead and two others critically injured.

"Here we are one year later, and none of us understand why it happened," says Kalamazoo Police Chief Jeff Hadley. His department has trained for a similar scenario, but never expected it to happen there. "Knowing that things can happen and they can happen in a place the size of Kalamazoo."

5:20 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20: At the first scene, 25-year-old Tiana Carruthers was shot multiple times. She survived.

10:08 p.m.: Two more shootings at the Seelye Kia auto dealership in Kalamazoo. A 911 caller says, "There's a man pointing a gun at two people lying on the ground. We could see smoke and hear-it as we drove by."

Rick Smith, 53, and his 17-year-old son, Tyler, were both killed as they stood in the parking lot. Tyler’s girlfriend was hiding in the car and witnessed the shootings. She was able to give police a description of the suspect and the car. The description of the suspect was similar to the first shooting. There was also a vehicle description; a dark-colored HHR.

At that point, police knew they were dealing with a mobile shooter.

"And that kind of anxiety that raises minute after minute," Hadley said. :This guy needs to be caught. We need to catch this person."

10:28 p.m.: More calls to 911: "I'm at the Kalamazoo Cracker Barrel and there's been several gunshots."

Four people were killed: 62-year-old Mary Lou Nye, 60-year-old Mary Jo Nye, 74-year-old Dorothy Brown and 68-year-old Barbara Hawthorne. Abigail Kopf, 14, was also shot. She was initially thought to be dead but survived.

Michigan State Police Lt. Dale Hinz was called to that scene.

"You know, at that point, it's the big one," Hinz said. "You know it’s the worst case scenario. One that no one wants to happen in their community."

A manhunt was underway.

12:40 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21: The HRR was spotted downtown, and 45-year-old Jason Dalton was arrested.

Police found a gun and fully loaded magazine inside the car. Dalton later confessed to the shootings. He told police that the Uber App he was using as an Uber driver, was taking over his body.

He is pleading not-guilty by reason of insanity.

What changes have been made?

Midway through the night, police in Kalamazoo County knew that they had a mobile shooter on their hands. But other than local news and social media, they had no way of informing area residents of the emergency.

“Dark-colored HHR”, said one caller to 911. "He was white and had a full-head of hair," another said.

We now know that person was 45-year-old Jason Dalton, who later confessed to killing six people and critically injuring two others. The shootings took place over seven hours, at three different scenes in Kalamazoo County.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Director Jeff Hadley says: "It was just kind of bewildering, that this was going on. At the same time, knowing that he hadn't been caught yet."

The KPSD became a command center -- of sorts. There is no centralized dispatch in that area, so each agency had to make sure the other was informed.

Former Kalamazoo County Sheriff and Western Michigan University Instructor, Thomas Edmonds, says he’s been concerned about it, for years. "It would have put the dispatchers who were hearing the incident unfold, in the same room and then they would say we have something going here, maybe they're related."

By 11 p.m., more than five hours after the shootings started, residents in Kalamazoo and the surrounding areas were hearing about the shooter who was still on the loose.

One of the other concerns? Students at WMU. "The problem is; a lot of students live off campus in other police jurisdictions”, Edmonds said.

WMU police were able to get patrol cars to the entrances although none of the shootings took place on campus.

Shortly after the incident, a committee was formed at WMU to look at safety procedures. The university has since added a safety alert page to its website and campus police started a Twitter account.

State Legislators also began looking at ways to inform the public. They came up with the Public Alert Threat System. It's similar to an Amber Alert, which is activated by Michigan State Police.

"With this system, it's for personal safety," said Lt. Dale Hinz of Michigan State Police's Paw Paw Post. "We want to make sure the public is aware.

"That they can take protective measures to ensure safety of themselves and families."

The alert system is now operational, although it's never been used in West Michigan.

"We were going to use it couple of weeks ago, when someone shot a lady in Kalamazoo and carjacked an individual," Hinz said. "But just as we were activating it, the individual was arrested."

Hinz says in the event it does get used, every person in a chosen zone will be notified on their devices. Those who created it know it can't prevent shootings, but it will warn others about potential danger and potentially save lives.

