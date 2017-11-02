Kalamazoo store employee robbed in parking lot

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - An employee at a store in Kalamazoo is okay after two people come up to him in the parking lot and demanded his belongings. It happened just after 9:30 Thursday night on Lake Street near Crosstown Parkway in Kalamazoo.

Police say the two people who came up to the employee were wearing black masks. One of them showed a handgun before the pair robbed the store employee of his personal property.

Afterward, the two suspects, men wearing black clothing, ran off headed to the northeast. A police K-9 attempted to track them but was not successful.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

© 2017 WZZM-TV