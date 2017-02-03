Kalamazoo Township Police seaching for missing woman

KALAMAZOO, MICH - In Kalamazoo Township, police are searching for a missing woman.

30-year-old Kaniesh Armster, was last seen on Monday, Jan. 30. Police say that her personal belongings and her car were not at her apartment on Huntington Avenue, but her cell phone was left behind. Police say there were no signs of foul play.

The family tells police that they last saw her on Jan. 22. We are told, Kaniesh takes multiple medications and the family are concerned for her welfare. She has only lived in Kalamazoo Township of a short time, she previously in lived the Lansing and Battle creek areas.

Anyone with information can call Township Police at 269-343-0551 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)